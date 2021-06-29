AStRA Pitch Brings New Ideas to the Forefront

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The xTech RCCTO AStRA Competition, which began in May and is now moving towards contract award, was open to companies and academic institutions who wanted to share their best ideas for emerging military technology, with the ultimate goal of putting the most promising capabilities on contract for rapid delivery.



Companies responded to a call for White Paper submissions through either the Army xTech or beta.Sam.gov websites. Those selected moved on to Phase 2 presented their pitches at the Georgia Technical Research Institute (GTRI) headquarters in Atlanta to a panel of expert judges during the week of June 28.