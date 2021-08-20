Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A U.S. Air Force pilot, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, experiences a lasing event aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 16:39
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
