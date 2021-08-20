Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.20.2021

    Video by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force pilot, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, experiences a lasing event aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
