Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Celebrates Pride Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Breanne White 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fairchild wanted to celebrate pride month by having one of our team members tell their story.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811010
    VIRIN: 210614-F-PQ413-143
    Filename: DOD_108528138
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Celebrates Pride Month, by A1C Breanne White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    92 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT