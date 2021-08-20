Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Test Wing leadership introduction: Col Joe Augustine

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Meet Col. Joseph Augustine, the 96th Test Wing's new vice commander.
    Augustine leads more than 9,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel in accomplishing the 96th TW’s missions of developmental testing and evaluation of conventional munitions, command and control systems, aircraft avionics and guidance systems, and radar cross-section measurement.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 15:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 811001
    VIRIN: 210820-F-DH002-0065
    PIN: 65
    Filename: DOD_108528110
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US

    Special Events
    96th Test Wing

