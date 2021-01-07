Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Eglin Independence Day message

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An Independence Day message from the Installation Commander, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing, commander.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 810986
    VIRIN: 210701-F-DH002-0060
    PIN: 60
    Filename: DOD_108528063
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Eglin Independence Day message, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day
    96th Test Wing

