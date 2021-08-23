Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Naval Officers Association Symposium 2021

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    To register for the National Naval Officers Association Symposium, contact the NNOA Navy Rep at NAVY-REP@NNOA.ORG.
    The first 200 Navy attendees will recieve FREE REGISTRATION!
    The virtual symposium kicks off AUGUST 16th!
    Learn more about how YOU can excel and how the sea services are working to build a more representative culture for ALL!
    FEATURED GUEST SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST 17TH:
    - ADM William Lescher (Vice Chief of Naval Operations)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Naval Officers Association Symposium 2021, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

