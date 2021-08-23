National Naval Officers Association Symposium 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810967" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To register for the National Naval Officers Association Symposium, contact the NNOA Navy Rep at NAVY-REP@NNOA.ORG.

The first 200 Navy attendees will recieve FREE REGISTRATION!

The virtual symposium kicks off AUGUST 16th!

Learn more about how YOU can excel and how the sea services are working to build a more representative culture for ALL!

FEATURED GUEST SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST 17TH:

- ADM William Lescher (Vice Chief of Naval Operations)