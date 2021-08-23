National Naval Officers Association Symposium 2021

To register for the National Naval Officers Association Symposium, contact the NNOA Navy Rep at NAVY-REP@NNOA.ORG.
The first 200 Navy attendees will recieve FREE REGISTRATION!
The virtual symposium kicks off AUGUST 16th!
Learn more about how YOU can excel and how the sea services are working to build a more representative culture for ALL!
FEATURED GUEST SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST 17TH:
- ADM William Lescher (Vice Chief of Naval Operations)
|08.23.2021
|08.23.2021 14:39
|PSA
|810967
|211706-N-AX638-1005
|DOD_108528007
|00:01:12
|US
|1
|1
