Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Let's Talk About SELRES Chief Advancement Results!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Capt. Angela Katson is here to give us the rundown on SELRES Chief advancement results. Congratulations to the Navy's newest Chiefs!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810966
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1004
    Filename: DOD_108528001
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let's Talk About SELRES Chief Advancement Results!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SELRES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT