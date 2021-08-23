Capt. Angela Katson is here to give us the rundown on SELRES Chief advancement results. Congratulations to the Navy's newest Chiefs!
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 14:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810966
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108528001
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Let's Talk About SELRES Chief Advancement Results!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT