It's National Nurses Week and National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Thank a Nurse or a Defender.
In this update, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, recognizes and gives thanks to our Nurses and our Defenders.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 14:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810957
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-DH002-0049
|PIN:
|49
|Filename:
|DOD_108527981
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th Test Wing Virtual Update - 11 May 2021, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
