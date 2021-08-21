Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 AEW Cargo Load

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    332 Air Expeditionary Wing cargo load in support of evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport. U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810951
    VIRIN: 210821-F-UE898-002
    PIN: 210821
    Filename: DOD_108527856
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 332 AEW Cargo Load, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    332 AEW
    AFCENT
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

