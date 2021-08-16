Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Vision for Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Health

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    MHS Vision for Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Health: This short video is designed to inform clinicians in the Military Health System about how MHS remote patient monitoring and virtual health capabilities could continue to evolve after the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at the program’s SharePoint site (https://info.health.mil/army/VMC/Pages/Operations/CRPM.aspx), the Virtual Medical Center’s Operational Medicine SharePoint site (https://info.health.mil/army/VMC/Pages/Home.aspx), and in this video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810947
    VIRIN: 210816-O-TV238-721
    Filename: DOD_108527822
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Vision for Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Health, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    military health
    urgent care
    primary care
    virtual health
    COVID-19
    remote patient monitoring

