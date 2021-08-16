MHS Vision for Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Health: This short video is designed to inform clinicians in the Military Health System about how MHS remote patient monitoring and virtual health capabilities could continue to evolve after the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at the program’s SharePoint site (https://info.health.mil/army/VMC/Pages/Operations/CRPM.aspx), the Virtual Medical Center’s Operational Medicine SharePoint site (https://info.health.mil/army/VMC/Pages/Home.aspx), and in this video.
This work, MHS Vision for Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Health, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
