    Little Rock AFB Welcome Video

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Little Rock AFB is known as the Home of Herk Nation and is comprised of two active duty wings, an air national guard wing, a reserve airlift group and many other mission partners. Check out how we are able to project and sustain rapid global mobility with the world's largest C-130 fleet!

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810944
    VIRIN: 210823-F-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108527793
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    19th Airlift Wing
    189th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    314th Airlift Wing
    913th Airlift Group

