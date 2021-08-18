Marines and Marshals from the Provost Marshals Office conduct a training exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. August 18, 2021. Military Working Dogs search for narcotic drugs or explosives and act as a non-lethal option for neutralizing threats. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810941
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-IG436-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108527713
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Parris Island Dog Training, by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT