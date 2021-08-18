Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Dog Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines and Marshals from the Provost Marshals Office conduct a training exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. August 18, 2021. Military Working Dogs search for narcotic drugs or explosives and act as a non-lethal option for neutralizing threats. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:56
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    dogs
    marines
    bootcamp
    ryan hageali

