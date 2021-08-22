Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies continue humanitarian efforts in Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter lands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The Coast Guard along with partner agencies continue to conduct humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti, following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that occurred Aug. 14 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810939
    VIRIN: 210822-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_108527697
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    earthquake
    Haiti
    partnership
    humanitarian aid
    joint operations
    JTFHAITI-2021

