Coast Guard, partner agencies continue humanitarian efforts in Haiti

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter lands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The Coast Guard along with partner agencies continue to conduct humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti, following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that occurred Aug. 14 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810939
|VIRIN:
|210822-G-G0107-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108527697
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
