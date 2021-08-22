A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conduct post-flight operations as partner agencies prepare to take off in Port.-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810908
|VIRIN:
|210822-G-AB676-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108527448
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Coast Guard aircrews conduct post-flight operations, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
