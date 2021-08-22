Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Coast Guard aircrews conduct post-flight operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conduct post-flight operations as partner agencies prepare to take off in Port.-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810908
    VIRIN: 210822-G-AB676-1001
    Filename: DOD_108527448
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Coast Guard aircrews conduct post-flight operations, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFHAITI-2021 #StrengtheningPartnerships #BuildPartners #AmericaActs #HumanitarianHelp #Haiti #Haiti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT