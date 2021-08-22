Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Air Base builds pods B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air base Airmen build pods to provide safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of operation Allies Refuge, Aug 22, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810897
    VIRIN: 210822-F-ZV099-625
    Filename: DOD_108527241
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Air Base builds pods B-Roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Afganistan
    86 AW
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanwithdrawl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT