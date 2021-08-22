EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

Volunteers package clothing, food and blankets for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. First sergeants assigned to Ramstein organized the donation effort in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
