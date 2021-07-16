Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Aircraft Liason assists return of Red Flag Alaska 21-2

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Staff Sgt. Kennard Malicote, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy aircraft liason, moves inbound equipment at Kunsan Air Base, July 2021. Malicote is the only heavy aircraft liason at Kunsan AB.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 23:46
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KR

    AFN
    kunsan
    red flag
    heavy aircraft liason

