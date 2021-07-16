Staff Sgt. Kennard Malicote, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy aircraft liason, moves inbound equipment at Kunsan Air Base, July 2021. Malicote is the only heavy aircraft liason at Kunsan AB.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 23:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810872
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-WN543-837
|Filename:
|DOD_108526669
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Heavy Aircraft Liason assists return of Red Flag Alaska 21-2, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT