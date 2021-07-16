Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPOTLIGHT: Tech. Sgt. Robert Carter showcases artistic abilities

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Carter, 8th Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of readiness and plans, showcases his artistic ability at Kunsan Air Base, July 2021. Carter has been creating artwork since he was in first grade. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 23:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810871
    VIRIN: 210716-F-WN543-370
    Filename: DOD_108526668
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 47, KR

    TAGS

    artist
    painting
    kunsan
    spotlight
    hobbies

