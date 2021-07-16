Tech. Sgt. Robert Carter, 8th Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of readiness and plans, showcases his artistic ability at Kunsan Air Base, July 2021. Carter has been creating artwork since he was in first grade. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 23:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810871
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-WN543-370
|Filename:
|DOD_108526668
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 47, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPOTLIGHT: Tech. Sgt. Robert Carter showcases artistic abilities, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
