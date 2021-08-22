Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSC Spotlight- 6F0X1 Financial Management and Comptroller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The Financial Management and Comptroller career field ensures military organizational effectiveness by managing the accounting records system. From dispersal of available funds to keeping a watchful eye on member's financial data, these Airmen stand ready to make sure the 102nd Intelligence Wing accomplishes its goals with financial responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810859
    VIRIN: 210822-F-WU509-107
    Filename: DOD_108526549
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BOURNE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Spotlight- 6F0X1 Financial Management and Comptroller, by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT