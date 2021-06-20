Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty Training; Golden Coyote 2021

    GURNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Shad Tenold of Charlie Co. 1-189th talks about the techniques used to improve Combat Medic and Flight Paramedic response to casualties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 16:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810858
    VIRIN: 210620-A-WX003-001
    Filename: DOD_108526548
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: GURNSEY, WY, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Training; Golden Coyote 2021, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    South Dakota
    South Dakota National Guard
    Golden Coyote
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDNG
    SDANG

