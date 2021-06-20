Staff Sgt. Shad Tenold of Charlie Co. 1-189th talks about the techniques used to improve Combat Medic and Flight Paramedic response to casualties.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 16:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810858
|VIRIN:
|210620-A-WX003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526548
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|GURNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mass Casualty Training; Golden Coyote 2021, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
