Soldiers with the 211th Combat Engineer Company of the South Dakota National Guard train on controlled detonation of live explosives to improve their tactical skills and combat effectiveness in support of Golden Coyote 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810857
|VIRIN:
|210619-A-WX003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526547
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GURNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Engineers train with Explosives; Golden Coyote 2021, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT