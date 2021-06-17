Staff Sgt. Trent Miller is the raft commander for the 200th Engineer Company of the South Dakota National Guard. He oversaw the construction of an Improved Ribbon Bridge in Gurnsey Wyoming during Golden Coyote 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 15:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810856
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-WX003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526546
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GURNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Conducting a Bridge Crossing; Golden Coyote 2021, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS
