    SGT Derek Swain; Blackhawk Flight Paramedic

    GURNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Derek Swain talks about utilizing a hoist for rescuing injured soldiers and his experience as a Flight Paramedic.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    South Dakota
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDNG
    SDANG

