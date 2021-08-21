Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 5 from cliff near Muir Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescue three individuals who were stranded cliffside near Muir Beach, California, Aug. 21, 2021. Southern Marine Fire District requested an agency assist for the cliff side rescue. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810846
    VIRIN: 210822-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_108526496
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 5 from cliff near Muir Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    Cliff rescue
    Coast Guard
    California

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT