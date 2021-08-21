A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescue three individuals who were stranded cliffside near Muir Beach, California, Aug. 21, 2021. Southern Marine Fire District requested an agency assist for the cliff side rescue. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810846
|VIRIN:
|210822-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526496
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 5 from cliff near Muir Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT