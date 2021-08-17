Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 312th Airlift Squadron and 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III and a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, Aug. 18, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 349th Air Mobility Wing members were participating in a mission supporting the evacuation of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by: Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 18:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810839
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-ZW472-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526420
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 349 AMW supports the Afghanistan evacuation, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
