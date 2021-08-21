Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 65 miles east of Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard aircrew medevacs a 46-year-old man reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack approximately 65 miles east of Virginia Beach, Aug. 21, 2021. The man was hoisted aboard the rescue helicopter by the Coast Guard aircrew and transported to Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia for medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 65 miles east of Virginia Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

