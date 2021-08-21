Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 65 miles east of Virginia Beach

A Coast Guard aircrew medevacs a 46-year-old man reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack approximately 65 miles east of Virginia Beach, Aug. 21, 2021. The man was hoisted aboard the rescue helicopter by the Coast Guard aircrew and transported to Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia for medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810829
|VIRIN:
|210821-G-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108525988
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
