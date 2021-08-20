A time lapse of the Ramstein Air Base flight line captured Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening, treatment and more at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destination.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810823
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-ZV099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108525878
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations, by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
