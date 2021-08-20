New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, August 20 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 00:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|01:01:39
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Bravo Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
