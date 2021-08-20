New Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. Following graduation Aug. 20, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810817
|VIRIN:
|210820-M-HX572-435
|Filename:
|DOD_108525872
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company Motivational Run, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT