Every Climb & Place | Reserve Marines Train in the California Mountains with Mules

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in Mountain Exercise (MTX) 4-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Calif., July 24, 2021. MCMWTC offers a unique training experience for the Marines to prepare and develop an understanding of traversing a mountainous environment as they maintain their readiness to fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)