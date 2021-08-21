Every Climb & Place | Reserve Marines Train in the California Mountains with Mules

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in Mountain Exercise (MTX) 4-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Calif., July 24, 2021. MCMWTC offers a unique training experience for the Marines to prepare and develop an understanding of traversing a mountainous environment as they maintain their readiness to fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
|08.21.2021
|08.21.2021 19:54
|Package
|810816
|210724-M-MW005-1001
|DOD_108525871
|00:01:40
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|2
|2
