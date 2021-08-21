Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Climb & Place | Reserve Marines Train in the California Mountains with Mules

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in Mountain Exercise (MTX) 4-21 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Calif., July 24, 2021. MCMWTC offers a unique training experience for the Marines to prepare and develop an understanding of traversing a mountainous environment as they maintain their readiness to fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810816
    VIRIN: 210724-M-MW005-1001
    Filename: DOD_108525871
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Climb & Place | Reserve Marines Train in the California Mountains with Mules, by LCpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mountains

    Hiking

    TAGS

    Mountain
    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    4th MARDIV
    HQMC
    mules
    MWTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT