EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810812" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Kimmell)