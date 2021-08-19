Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2021

    Video by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base prepare for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jared Lovett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 07:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810792
    VIRIN: 210819-F-GK375-1001
    Filename: DOD_108525656
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAFgEVac

