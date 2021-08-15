U.S. Army Soldiers from across Camps Arifjan and Buehring recently attended an Equal Opportunity Leaders Course held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. These Soldiers participated in a week long course involving practical exercises and held discussions on past and current events to have a better understanding of the Military Equal Opportunity program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. True Thao)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 07:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810791
|VIRIN:
|210815-A-BW446-1000
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108525655
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers appointed Equal Opportunity Leaders, by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
