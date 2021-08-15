Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers appointed Equal Opportunity Leaders

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. True Thao 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across Camps Arifjan and Buehring recently attended an Equal Opportunity Leaders Course held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. These Soldiers participated in a week long course involving practical exercises and held discussions on past and current events to have a better understanding of the Military Equal Opportunity program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810791
    VIRIN: 210815-A-BW446-1000
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108525655
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Soldiers appointed Equal Opportunity Leaders, by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan
    Equal Opportunity Leaders Course
    Kuwait
    EOLC

