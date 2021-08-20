Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more, while housed at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 06:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810790
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-LO621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108525654
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
