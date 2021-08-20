David Koch, DLA Research & Development, DLA Information Operations, sends a shout out to DLA for the 60th Anniversary
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 20:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810779
|VIRIN:
|210820-D-LU733-528
|Filename:
|DOD_108525308
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA 60th Anniversary Shout Out: David Koch, Director, DLA Research & Development, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT