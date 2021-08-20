Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 reinforces the U.S.’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as a Pacific nation, leader and power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810772
    VIRIN: 210818-F-XX992-2001
    Filename: DOD_108525142
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    Arctic Defense Strategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT