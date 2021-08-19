4th Infantry Division Change Of Command

Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane transferred command of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson to Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne at a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810765
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-UW456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108525083
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
