Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Infantry Division Change Of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    4th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane transferred command of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson to Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne at a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 19, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810765
    VIRIN: 210819-A-UW456-001
    Filename: DOD_108525083
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Change Of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    III Corps
    4th Inf. Div.
    Ivy Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT