    Spartans conduct helocast

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, prepare for upcoming SAPPER training by conducting a helocast into Clunie lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 17, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810739
    VIRIN: 210817-A-DU810-322
    Filename: DOD_108524800
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans conduct helocast, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    helocast
    Spartans
    Arctic Airborne

