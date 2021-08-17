Paratroopers with 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, prepare for upcoming SAPPER training by conducting a helocast into Clunie lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810739
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-DU810-322
|Filename:
|DOD_108524800
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartans conduct helocast, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
