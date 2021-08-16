Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti-Terrorism Training Reminder

    GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    Exercise News Day

    SPC Antonio Rodriguez reminds Soldiers that Anti-terrorism training is mandatory and walks us through where and how to find the required training modules.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810732
    VIRIN: 210816-A-SD356-891
    PIN: 5
    Filename: DOD_108524676
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anti-Terrorism Training Reminder, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    August
    206th BOD
    Anti-terrorism Awareness Month
    Mandatory Training
    JKO
    AT Level 1

