SPC Antonio Rodriguez reminds Soldiers that Anti-terrorism training is mandatory and walks us through where and how to find the required training modules.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 15:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810732
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-SD356-891
|PIN:
|5
|Filename:
|DOD_108524676
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Anti-Terrorism Training Reminder, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT