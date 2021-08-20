Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO and Soldier of the Year interview

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Robbins, Command Sgt. Major, Brooke Army Medical Center Troop Command, interviews NCO of the Year Staff Sgt. Ryan Figueroa and Soldier of the Year Sgt. Pascal Anderson. Both winners share their experience competing in the grueling competition and give their advice for future competitors.

