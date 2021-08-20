Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Robbins, Command Sgt. Major, Brooke Army Medical Center Troop Command, interviews NCO of the Year Staff Sgt. Ryan Figueroa and Soldier of the Year Sgt. Pascal Anderson. Both winners share their experience competing in the grueling competition and give their advice for future competitors.
This work, NCO and Soldier of the Year interview, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
