Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray expresses his gratitude and admiration for Brooke Army Medical Center’s staff, patients and community. Murray assumed command of BAMC on Aug. 2, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810729
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-CD868-363
|Filename:
|DOD_108524651
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray Incoming Message, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT