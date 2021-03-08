Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray Incoming Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray expresses his gratitude and admiration for Brooke Army Medical Center’s staff, patients and community. Murray assumed command of BAMC on Aug. 2, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810729
    VIRIN: 210803-A-CD868-363
    Filename: DOD_108524651
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray Incoming Message, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT