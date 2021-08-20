Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Training Wing Commander's Call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Sean Schroeder, Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Edited live stream of the 17th Training Wing commander’s call that occurred on August 20, 2021 at Goodfellow base theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810725
    VIRIN: 210820-F-SL509-708
    Filename: DOD_108524623
    Length: 00:34:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Training Wing Commander's Call, by Sean Schroeder, SrA Ethan Sherwood and A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    commander's call
    Col. Matthew Reilman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT