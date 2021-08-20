In response to the nation’s call for acquisition capacity and capability, and to facilitate the U.S. Government’s urgent medical resource acquisition efforts, DoD stood up the COVID-19 Joint Acquisition Task Force, on March 25, 2020 - now called the Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell, or DA2. Brent Ingraham, Executive Director, Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, discusses how DA2 is working with the interagency to defeat COVID at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 13, 2021. (Video by OUSD(A&S)).
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810722
|VIRIN:
|210820-O-GG979-983
|Filename:
|DOD_108524615
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A&S Video Series: Support to COVID-19 Response, by Devon Bistarkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
