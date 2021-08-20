A&S Video Series: Support to COVID-19 Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In response to the nation’s call for acquisition capacity and capability, and to facilitate the U.S. Government’s urgent medical resource acquisition efforts, DoD stood up the COVID-19 Joint Acquisition Task Force, on March 25, 2020 - now called the Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell, or DA2. Brent Ingraham, Executive Director, Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, discusses how DA2 is working with the interagency to defeat COVID at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 13, 2021. (Video by OUSD(A&S)).