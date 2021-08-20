Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A&S Video Series: Support to COVID-19 Response

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Devon Bistarkey 

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    In response to the nation's call for acquisition capacity and capability, and to facilitate the U.S. Government's urgent medical resource acquisition efforts, DoD stood up the COVID-19 Joint Acquisition Task Force, on March 25, 2020 - now called the Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell, or DA2. Brent Ingraham, Executive Director, Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, discusses how DA2 is working with the interagency to defeat COVID at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 13, 2021. (Video by OUSD(A&S)).

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810722
    VIRIN: 210820-O-GG979-983
    Filename: DOD_108524615
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, A&S Video Series: Support to COVID-19 Response, by Devon Bistarkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID

