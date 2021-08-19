210819-F-YE685-1000

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810716" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this commercial "Dr. Love" trips over a dip in the sidewalk and gets upset; but then reverses time and realizes he is the one who needs to take action so it doesn't trip anyone else. He explains that you dont have to be a safety professional to help protect others from hazards in the workplace or home.

(U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)