In this commercial "Dr. Love" trips over a dip in the sidewalk and gets upset; but then reverses time and realizes he is the one who needs to take action so it doesn't trip anyone else. He explains that you dont have to be a safety professional to help protect others from hazards in the workplace or home.
(U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 15:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810716
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108524540
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 210819-F-YE685-1000, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT