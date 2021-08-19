José Martinez, RAMP Program Manager, provides an overview of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's 2021 debut Blended C.A.R.E Event; an event the provides a virtual and in-person opportunity for Warriors to attend.
This work, AFW2 | Blended 2021 C.A.R.E Event, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
