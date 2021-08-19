Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Blended 2021 C.A.R.E Event

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Melissa Wiest, Ambassador Program Manager, provides an overview of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's 2021 debut Blended C.A.R.E Event; an event the provides a virtual and in-person opportunity for Warriors to attend. Melissa Wiest also discusses a new initiative: The Ambassador Refresher Workshop.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 13:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810711
    VIRIN: 081921-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 81921
    Filename: DOD_108524450
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Blended 2021 C.A.R.E Event, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ambassador
    Hybrid
    AFW2
    Blended
    Air Force Wounded Warrior
    CARE Event

