    Kansas State University Wildcats Football Shout-Out

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Candice Villarreal 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    U.S. Navy Kansas State University football shout-out recorded by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division (NSWC Corona).

    Personnel featured (from left):

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Cruz, U.S. Navy

    Dianne Costlow-Owens, Technical Director for NSWC Corona, KSU Class of 1985, U.S. Navy Senior Executive Service

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alejandro Vetus, U.S. Navy

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 13:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 810694
    VIRIN: 210818-N-HC601-791
    Filename: DOD_108524398
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KS, US

    This work, Kansas State University Wildcats Football Shout-Out, by Candice Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    football
    ncaa
    wildcats
    ksu
    kansas state university

