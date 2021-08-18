U.S. Navy Kansas State University football shout-out recorded by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division (NSWC Corona).
Personnel featured (from left):
Operations Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Cruz, U.S. Navy
Dianne Costlow-Owens, Technical Director for NSWC Corona, KSU Class of 1985, U.S. Navy Senior Executive Service
Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alejandro Vetus, U.S. Navy
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|810694
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-HC601-791
|Filename:
|DOD_108524398
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kansas State University Wildcats Football Shout-Out, by Candice Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
