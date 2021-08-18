Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Tyndall celebrates Women's Equality Day by interviewing CMSgt. Trenekia Johnson, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron Superintendent, on why women's equality is so important. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810688
    VIRIN: 210818-F-PU449-483
    Filename: DOD_108524330
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Equality
    Womens Equality Day
    Women Empowerment
    Team Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT