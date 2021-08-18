Team Tyndall celebrates Women's Equality Day by interviewing CMSgt. Trenekia Johnson, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron Superintendent, on why women's equality is so important. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810688
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-PU449-483
|Filename:
|DOD_108524330
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Women's Equality Day, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT