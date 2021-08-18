U.S. Navy Kansas State University Football Shout-Out recorded by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division (NSWC Corona).
Featured personnel:
Dianne Costlow-Owens, NSWC Corona Technical Director and 1985 Kansas State University Graduate, U.S. Navy Senior Executive Service
Operations Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Cruz, U.S. Navy
Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alejandro Vetus, U.S. Navy
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|810686
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-HC601-497
|Filename:
|DOD_108524283
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas State University Wildcats Football Shout-Out, by Candice Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT