    314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The C-130J Super Hercules community achieved another milestone toward its fleet-wide transition to the Block 8.1 upgrade, as two students from the 314th Airlift Wing’s C-130 formal training unit recently became the first to pilot a Block 8.1 aircraft within the training pipeline.

    These pilots will be the first from the student pipeline to reach their initial duty station fully qualified to operate any C-130J that has undergone the 8.1 upgrade.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:52
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, 314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    AETC
    314th Airlift Wing
    Block 8.1

