The C-130J Super Hercules community achieved another milestone toward its fleet-wide transition to the Block 8.1 upgrade, as two students from the 314th Airlift Wing’s C-130 formal training unit recently became the first to pilot a Block 8.1 aircraft within the training pipeline.
These pilots will be the first from the student pipeline to reach their initial duty station fully qualified to operate any C-130J that has undergone the 8.1 upgrade.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 12:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810685
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-XY725-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108524269
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT